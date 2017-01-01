High School
More recaptures team title at HWCAA swim meet
The Knights entered the 2016 Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association swimming championships at McMaster having won the team title 15 of the last 16 years.
Varsity
Mac adds decorated outside Lethbridge
Maddie Lethbridge, a decorated indoor and beach volleyball player, who boasts Team Ontario selection in each of the past two years, has signed with the Marauders.
Hockey
Bulldogs add goalie to roster
Kitchener Rangers goaltender Dawson Carty was acquired by the Hamilton Bulldogs Wednesday in exchange for a fifth round draft pick.
Basketball
First recruits bring skills sought by Marauders
Newmarket’s Sarah Gates and Clare Sharkey have pledged to join the Maroon & Grey in September 2017.
Volleyball
Bowling
Dickenson, Crawley roll perfect games
Two weeks after missing perfection by three pins with a 297, Ryan Dickenson made no mistake this time with 12 consecutive strikes for the 300 game and a 984 set at Skyway Lanes.