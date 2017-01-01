High School
More recaptures team title at HWCAA swim meet
The Knights entered the 2016 Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association swimming championships at McMaster having won the team title 15 of the last 16 years.
Varsity
Mountaineers finally stopped in volleyball tourney
The Mohawk women’s volleyball team won 11 straight sets, but they needed 12 to reach the final of the Adidas Cup tournament at Durham College Saturday.
Hockey
Steelhawks edged by Athletics
A night after dropping an Allan Cup Hockey game in Dundas, the Steelhawks found themselves on the losing end of a 5-4 outcome Saturday against the Thorold Athletics.
Basketball
Mac’s woes continue in men’s basketball
The McMaster Marauders men’s basketball team was unable to rebound from a late third quarter run by the Laurentian Voyageurs and fell 95-87 Saturday night.
Volleyball
Mountaineers finally stopped in volleyball tourney
The Mohawk women’s volleyball team won 11 straight sets, but they needed 12 to reach the final of the Adidas Cup tournament at Durham College Saturday.
Bowling
Dickenson, Crawley roll perfect games
Two weeks after missing perfection by three pins with a 297, Ryan Dickenson made no mistake this time with 12 consecutive strikes for the 300 game and a 984 set at Skyway Lanes.