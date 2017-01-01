Varsity

Mac adds decorated outside Lethbridge

Maddie Lethbridge, a decorated indoor and beach volleyball player, who boasts Team Ontario selection in each of the past two years, has signed with the Marauders.

First recruits bring skills sought by Marauders

St. Thomas More trio signs with McMaster

Seven’s rugby grows for OCAA women

Badgers going for record crowd at basketball doubleheader

Hockey

Bulldogs add goalie to roster

Kitchener Rangers goaltender Dawson Carty was acquired by the Hamilton Bulldogs Wednesday in exchange for a fifth round draft pick.

Generals in command beating Bulldogs

Penalties costly for Bulldogs

Generals out-rank Steelhawks

Bulldogs break out of slump

Volleyball

Mac adds decorated outside Lethbridge

Maddie Lethbridge, a decorated indoor and beach volleyball player, who boasts Team Ontario selection in each of the past two years, has signed with the Marauders.

MVC’s 16s too much for 17s

Volleyball all-stars clash in Battle of Hamilton

MAC 13U boys rewarded with Bronze in first tourney

Volleyball demand creates Smash house league

Bowling

Dickenson, Crawley roll perfect games

Two weeks after missing perfection by three pins with a 297, Ryan Dickenson made no mistake this time with 12 consecutive strikes for the 300 game and a 984 set at Skyway Lanes.

Bouchard has a hot hand in run to perfection

Katz, Ferguson are season’s first perfect bowlers

Cauley finds silver in Cali, Colombia

Who will strike first for the first 300 game?