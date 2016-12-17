Bulldogs break out of slump

The Hamilton Bulldogs went into the start of the last weekend before the Christmas break Friday night (Dec. 16) in Mississauga looking to break out of a five game losing streak and the offense responded, leading the team to a 7-4 win in Ontario Hockey League play.

During the five-game skid, the Bulldogs had managed a total of just 10 goals.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead thanks to a blast from Connor Walters, who would score twice in the game. Will Bitten jammed home a loose puck on the power-play to make it 2-0.

The Bulldogs went up 3-0 when Brandon Saigeon notched his fifth goal of the campaign. wristed one home from the top of the faceoff circle. Up next for the Bulldogs was Matthew Strome (17), who made it 4-0 after finishing off a pretty give and go play with Bitten.

The Steelheads cut the Hamilton lead to 4-1 early in the second period, but Riley McCourt (1) would answer in a hurry for the ‘Dogs with his first career OHL goal.

Trent Fox (6) added an unassisted goal moments later to make it 6-1 before the Steelheads scored midway through the period as the Bulldogs took a 6-2 lead to the dressing room after 40 minutes.

Mississauga cut the lead to 6-3 early in the third, but it was Walters’ second that would ultimately put this game away for the Bulldogs.

The Steelheads got one more late on the power-play, but the Bulldogs were able to withstand the late flurry of chances for the Steelheads as the game ended 7-4.

The Bulldogs out-shot Mississauga 35-30.

Hamilton’s season record improves to 14-12-3-2 while they’re now 9-6 on the road.

The Bulldogs finish off the home and home series with Mississauga Saturday night (Dec. 17) when the Steelheads visit FirstOntario Centre at 7 p.m.

Game Summary

First Period

1, Hamilton, Walters 3 (Saigeon), 3:21.

2, Hamilton, Bitten 9 (Gleason, Strome), 7:53 (PP).

3, Hamilton, Saigeon 5 (Laishram, Gleason), 12:38.

4, Hamilton, Strome 17 (Bitten), 13:45.

Penalties-Osmanski Miss (hooking), 7:17; Roberts Ham (fighting), 18:22; Little Miss (fighting), 18:22; Osmanski Miss (cross checking), 19:35.

Second Period

5, Mississauga, Smith 2 (Dow, Harrogate), 1:53.

6, Hamilton, McCourt 1 (Kutkevicius, Entwistle), 2:43.

7, Hamilton, Fox 6 4:22

8, Mississauga, Hague 10 (Dow, Gibson), 8:22.

Penalties-Laishram Ham (slashing), 6:21; Strome Ham (delay of game), 13:59.

Third Period

9, Mississauga, Hague 11 (LeBlanc, Watson), 5:33.

10, Hamilton, Walters 4 (Cramarossa), 13:10.

11, Mississauga, Tippett 24 17:41 (PP).

Penalties-Cramarossa Ham (roughing), 4:43; Osmanski Miss (cross checking), 4:43; Osmanski Miss (match-slew foot), 14:25; Laishram Ham (inter. on goaltender), 15:54; Lemcke Ham (roughing, roughing, misc-usc), 15:54; Boomhower Miss (roughing), 15:54; Walters Ham (misc-usc), 18:18; Gibson Miss (misc-usc), 18:18; LeBlanc Miss (cross checking), 18:18.

Shots on Goal

Hamilton: 13-8-14-35.

Mississauga: 6-16-8-30.

Power Play Opportunities – Hamilton 1 / 4; Mississauga 1 / 4.

Goalies-Hamilton, Fulcher 12-9-2-2 (30 shots-26 saves). Mississauga, Mancina 7-11-1-2 (35 shots-28 saves).

Attendance – 3,568

Referees-Tom Sweeney (12), Scott Ferguson (35).

Linesmen-Drew Jackson (57), Cory Piche (87).