Anderson is a Titan at the Chancellor

Blake Anderson of the Bishop Tonnos Titans has established a new scoring record at Hamilton’s annual Chancellor Invitational high school basketball tournament.

The Grade 12 point guard averaged 34 points in his team’s three games on the weekend at St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School.

The Chancellor has been in existence for 37 years and the previous mark for highest scoring average was 28.0. That was set by Mike Duarte of St. Thomas More in 1988.

Anderson opened the eight-team, two-day senior boys’ competition with 21 points against the Saint Paul Patriots of Niagara Falls. He then poured in 37 against the Jean Vanier Knights of Milton and added 44 more Saturday (Dec. 17) in a 75-49 consolation final victory versus Sarnia’s St. Patrick’s Fighting Irish.

For his efforts, Anderson was selected to the tournament all-star team.

“For him to do that speaks volumes of his ability to shoot the ball,” Tonnos coach Steve Maga said. “You’re talking about a 37-year-old record. There were a lot of big names (that played in the tournament).”

Tournament co-convener Chris D’Angela sent a text message to Duarte – they are friends – during Tonnos’s last game against St. Pat’s to say his long-standing record was in jeopardy. There was even a humorous suggestion that Duarte come over to the gym with some sort of laser distraction to make sure the record didn’t fall.

Along with his sons Matthew and Mark, Duarte did arrive for the second half and offered his congratulations.

“I think it’s fantastic … especially because he’s a local kid,” Duarte said. “Records are meant to be broken. My two boys actually go to BT. When they heard, they were pumped and cheering for him.”

Anderson moved into ninth place for scoring average last year (23.3). Coming into this year’s finale, he needed 27 points to take over top spot all-time. The drama didn’t last long, though, because he scored 16 points in the first quarter alone against St. Pat’s.

“I knew I was close from the previous games,” Anderson said. “But I wasn’t trying to get it. I just wanted to win the game.”

Anderson’s single-game high for points is 41. He did that last month in Oakville against Erindale.

Anderson, who scored most of his points from dribble drives, foul shots or outside jumpers, also distributed the ball well to teammates.

“There’s a lot of opportunities for point guards to give it up and then get it back,” Maga said. “It’s kind of nice when you can start and end as many possessions as possible with your point guard. That’s presuming he’s the best ball-handler and decision-maker.”

The other leading scorer for Tonnos in its victory over St. Pat’s was Dustin Cordeiro. He tossed in 12 points.

“It’s always nice to play for something and win a championship of whatever sort,” the Tonnos coach said.

The Titans lost their opener 72-52 to Saint Paul, the eventual champions, before bouncing back to beat Vanier and St. Pat’s.

Maga also praised his Titans for understanding their roles and knowing when to set screens and make passes. Other members of the Titans are Gianluca Figueiredo, Chris Kislinsky, Shawn Daly, Mike Noyes, Hameed Reza, Adrian Pittaway, Daniel Tibay, Nick Passaretti, Jack Kyprianou, Tristan Osika and Michael Brovac.

In the third-place game, the hosts from St. Thomas More defeated the Cathedral Gaels, 61-56. Sami Jahan and Evan Sikma paced the Knights with 21 and 11 points, respectively. For the Gaels, Nathan Morris replied with 21.

The other game Saturday saw Jean Vanier down the Burlington Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 76-55.

Saint Paul, which advanced to the final of the Mark Walton Invitational tournament at Cathedral seven days earlier, downed Oakville’s Loyola Hawks in the Chancellor final, 54-38. The leading scorer for Saint Paul was Sefa Otchere, with 17. J.P. Hanna answered with 14 for Loyola.

Other tournament all-star selections included Hanna, VovaKorshikov (Loyola) and John Richardson (Saint Paul). The Winner of Lenny Wright Memorial Trophy for Most Valuable Player was Otchere.