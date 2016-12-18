Chancellor tourney dedicated to More coach George Luciani

It’s only a hoop dream now.

By splitting their first two games at the Chancellor Invitational senior boys’ high school basketball tournament Friday, the host St. Thomas More Knights bowed out of contention for the championship.

And winning the title this year would have been a really special accomplishment for More considering that George Luciani, who founded the Chancellor tournament 37 years ago, passed away last June at the age of 69.

Luciani was a long-time Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board teacher and vice-principal at More who had a passion for basketball. In addition to his convener duties with the Chancellor, Luciani launched and ran the Father Kennedy Ontario All-Catholic Junior Boys’ tournament – held annually in February – 39 years ago.

Organizers of this year’s eight-team, two-day Chancellor say the event is being dedicated to Luciani.

“George obviously is very inspirational,” said Knights coach Mark Moretuzzo. “He actually coached me while I was here.

“George was a great ambassador for the sport. His spirit lives through. He did a great job for St. Thomas More.”

The Knights opened the 2016 Chancellor with an impressive 64-51 victory over Burlington’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In the nightcap, however, More fell 63-52 to Oakville’s Loyola Hawks.

Loyola’s opening victory was 69-55 over the Irish of Sarnia St. Patrick’s.

Against a taller Loyola team, More fought back from a 15-point deficit when back-to-back three-point baskets by Diar Abdul Allah and Sami Jahan made it a one-point game early in the fourth quarter.

Loyola guard J. P. Hanna, who scored a game-high 21 points, put the game out of reach on a three-point play, however, with 62 seconds left. That made the score 60-50.

Other top scorers for the Hawks were Vladamir Korshikov, with 13 points, and Okay Djamgouz, with 12.

Jahan replied with 17 and Allah netted 16.

“We didn’t give an all-out effort for 32 minutes,” Moretuzzo said. “When we brought that effort, a lot of our offence came from our defence. We’re still trying to get everybody to buy in. You can’t take a possession off. At this point of the year we have to be more solid on the defensive side. That cost us this game.”

Sacha Bobanovic, coach of the Hawks, said he noticed that in their first game, the Knights were quick and could all shoot. “So our game plan against them,” he said, “was to stop them in transition and make them work on defence.

“We’re a real young team with talent. We have a lot of height and a lot of length, too, with our guards.”

Other scores were: Cathedral 78 Milton Jean Vanier 49; St. Pat’s 69 Notre Dame 64; Bishop Tonnos 76 Vanier 46.

Blake Anderson of Tonnos drained 57 points in his two starts. Tonnos faces St. Pat’s in the consolation championship at 3 p.m.

In More’s opener, the Knights got 21 points by Jahan, 15 by Efosa Omorogbe and 11 by Kyle Doornick.

More last won top honours at the Chancellor in 2007. The Knights, however, have appeared in the final 11 times since 1998.