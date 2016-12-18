Generals out-rank Steelhawks

Hamilton Steelhawks, playing with a lineup racked with injury and illness, dropped an 8-1 decision to the Stoney Creek Generals in an Allan Cup Hockey game Saturday (Dec. 17) at the Gateway Ice Centre.

Rob Vanwynsberghe had the lone Steelhawks goal.

Mike Ruberto had a pair of goals to pace the Generals.

The first period ended in a one goal stalemate but three counters in the sandwich frame and four in the final 20 minutes put this one way for the hosts.

The Steelhawks and the rest of the ACH will now take some time off for the Christmas holidays. Hamilton returns to action Jan. 6 when they travel to Dundas to face the Real McCoys. The following night Hamilton will host the Thorold Athletics at the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena. Game time both nights is 7:30 p.m.

GAME SUMMARY

Period 1

1, SC – Kyle Frieday (David Ling, Stefan Legein) 2:20

2, HAM – Rob Vanwynsberghe (Joe Tolles, Kyle McQuade) 16:48

Penalties: SC – Justin Sawyer – (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 2 MIN, 6:18; SC – Justin Sawyer – (Abuse of Officials) (Misconduct), 10 MIN, 6:18; Hamilton – Kyle Phibbs – (Tripping), 2 MIN, 9:58

Period 2

3, SC – Mike Ruberto (Unassisted) 12:53

4, SC – Ryan O’Marra (Nathan Pageau, Martin Lee) SHG 15:15

5, SC – Connoer O’Donnell (Tyler Donati) 18:58

Penalties: SC – Justin Sawyer – (Tripping), 2 MIN, 3:36; SC – Sean Blanchard – (Tripping), 2 MIN, 14:44; SC – Stefan Legein – (Abuse of Officials) (Game Misconduct), 0 MIN, 18:46

Period 3

6, SC – Martin Lee (Unassisted) 1:09

7, SC – Mike Ruberto (2) (Justin Sawyer) 6:01

8, SC – Cam Fergus (David Ling) 7:16

9, SC – David Ling (Jarett Konkle) PPG 17:50

Penalties: Ham – Joe Tolles – (Too Many Men) (Bench Minor), 2 MIN, 17:24; Ham – Kevin Rebelo – (High Sticking), 2 MIN, 18:32

SHOTS

Stoney Creek: 16 – 21 – 14 – 51

Hamilton: 8 – 14 – 9 – 31

POWER PLAYS

Stoney Creek: 1 for 3

Hamilton: 0 for 3