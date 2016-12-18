Penalties costly for Bulldogs

The Hamilton Bulldogs were looking to sweep a home-and-home series with the Mississauga Steelheads but dropped a 4-3 decision Saturday night (Dec. 17) at FirstOntario Centre. The Steelheads scored three power-play goals in the win

The Ontario Hockey League contest opened with a fast paced first period with Luke Kutkevicious opening up the scoring for the Bulldogs at 12:38, after he jumped on a loose puck and buried the rebound. His third goal of the year, however, was cancelled when the Steelheads responded in a hurry, scoring twice for a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

There was no scoring in the second period.

Adam Laishram (4) scored early in the final session, after fooling Mississauga goalie Matthew Mancina with a head fake and a nifty backhand-forehand move to pull the Bulldogs even.

The Steelheads regained the lead with another power-play goal at 4:12, but Laishram (5) would add his second of the night, also on the power-play, to tie the game at 3.

The Steelheads power-play struck yet again as Owen Tippett (25) finished off a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing play to give the Steelheads the win.

The Bulldogs outshot the Steelheads 37-22.

Hamilton is back in action Sunday night when they take on the Generals in Oshawa before taking some time off for the Christmas break. The next home game is Dec. 28 when they host the Erie Otters at FirstOntario Centre at 7 p.m.

Game summary

First Period

1, Hamilton, Kutkevicius 3 (Hanley, Walters), 12:38.

2, Mississauga, Hague 12 (Ramalho, Little), 15:03.

3, Mississauga, Dow 4 (Smith, Harrogate), 17:40 (PP).

Penalties-Smith Miss (hooking), 3:56; Bitten Ham (cross checking), 16:22.

Second Period- No Scoring.

Penalties-Bitten Ham (elbowing), 10:25; Harrogate Miss (delay of game), 13:22; Watson Miss (elbowing), 19:23.

Third Period

4, Hamilton, Laishram 4 (Fox, Lemcke), 1:46.

5, Mississauga, McLeod 6 4:12 (PP).

6, Hamilton, Laishram 5 (Lemcke, Cramarossa), 12:05 (PP).

7, Mississauga, Tippett 25 (McLeod, LeBlanc), 15:47 (PP).

Penalties-Strome Ham (tripping), 3:07; Boomhower Miss (roughing), 10:41; Walters Ham (boarding), 14:57.

Shots on Goal

Mississauga 6-11-5-22.

Hamilton 10-13-14-37.

Power Play Opportunities-Mississauga 3 / 4; Hamilton 1 / 4.

Goalies-Mississauga, Mancina 8-11-1-2 (37 shots-34 saves). Hamilton, Fulcher 12-10-2-2 (22 shots-18 saves).

Attendance :2,761

Referees-Brent Coulombe (22), Joe Monette (25).

Linesmen-David Cianfrini (45), Alex Ross (89).