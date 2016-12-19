Generals in command beating Bulldogs

Hamilton looked to go into the Christmas break on a high note, but Oshawa had other ideas as the Eastern Conference leading Generals defeated the Bulldogs 4-1 in Ontario Hockey League action Sunday (Dec. 18).

The Bulldogs got off to an energetic start, pushed the pace for a majority of the first period, but it was the Generals who opened the scoring at 8:57 on a lucky goal that hit a skate in off a skate and beat goalie Kaden Fulcher.

The Bulldogs out-shot Oshawa 16-8 in the first frame.

Rookie Zachary Jackson scored his first career OHL goal at 6:12 of the second period to tie the game 1-1. However, Generals goaltender Jeremy Brodeur then stole the show as the Bulldogs out-shot Oshawa 19-10 in the middle frame, but it was the Generals who scored two more to take a 3-1 lead after two periods.

The Generals got the only goal in the third period to make the final 4-1.

Danil Antropov scored twice for the Generals with singles going to Sullivan Sparkes and Medric Mercier.

The Bulldogs outshot the Generals 42-28.

Hamilton’s power-play was 0-5 while Oshawa was 1-5.

Oshawa has won all three games over the Bulldogs this season.

With the loss, Hamilton goes into the break at the .500 mark at 14-14-3-2.

The Bulldogs return to action after the holidays on Dec. 28 when they host the Erie Otters at the FirstOntario Centre at 7 p.m.

Game Summary

First Period

1, Oshawa, Antropov 4 8:57.

Penalties-Nurse Ham (hooking), 2:51; Allen Osh (boarding), 10:06; Antropov Osh (slashing), 15:49.

Second Period

2, Hamilton, Jackson 1 (Nurse), 6:12.

3, Oshawa, Sparkes 3 (Studnicka, Noel), 7:20.

4, Oshawa, Antropov 5 (Stillman, Manchurek), 19:04 (PP).

Penalties-Kutkevicius Ham (high sticking, high sticking), 7:50; Stillman Osh (tripping), 12:21; MacLean Osh (hooking), 13:46; Bitten Ham (inter. on goaltender), 17:58.

Third Period

5, Oshawa, Mercier 10 (Commisso), 10:23.

Penalties-Fox Ham (roughing), 0:48; Mercier Osh (roughing), 0:48; Roberts Ham (boarding), 5:55; Fox Ham (fighting), 8:34; MacLean Osh (fighting), 8:34; Lemcke Ham (roughing), 11:20; Roberts Ham (roughing), 11:20; Allen Osh (roughing), 11:20; Templeton Osh (roughing), 11:20; Vande Sompel Osh (delay of game), 13:56.

Shots on Goal

Hamilton 16-19-7-42.

Oshawa 8-10-10-28.

Power Play Opportunities – Hamilton 0 / 5; Oshawa 1 / 5.

Goalies-Hamilton, Fulcher 12-11-2-2 (28 shots-24 saves). Oshawa, Brodeur 17-5-0-2 (42 shots-41 saves).

Attendance: 5,186

Referees-Ryan Park (10), T.J. Foster (29).

Linesmen-Jean-Francois Menard (52), Brady Fagan (70).