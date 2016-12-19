Newman’s Petermann, Thiele sign football scholarships

Cardinal Newman Cardinals’ head football coach Anthony Macaluso says he felt like a “proud parent” at ceremonies in the gym Friday (Dec. 16).

He was there to support two Newman players – Nick Petermann and Mitch Thiele — as they officially signed football scholarship deals to Canadian universities. Petermann, a versatile running back, will be attending Wilfrid Laurier in the fall, while Thiele, a strong two-way defensive lineman with a quick first step, agreed to an offer from the Guelph Gryphons.

“My guys are going off to school … I feel like a proud parent today,” Macaluso said.

Macaluso has spent a lot of time with the talented Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic league duo over the years. He coached them for one season at the junior high school level and four more in senior. In addition, Macaluso acted as an assistant coach on various Hamilton elite rep summer squads – the Hurricanes and Tiger-cats – that Thiele and Petermann helped to win Ontario championships in the past three seasons.

“I’m definitely going to miss them,” said Macaluso, who also serves as a vice-principal at Newman. “They’re two great kids. Not only as football players, but as role models for everyone on the team.

“They’re top recruits in the country. But what sets them apart is that they are 90 per cent students — excellence on the field and off. As a coach and a teacher, seeing such well-rounded people makes me the most proud.”

Thiele’s field of study is going to be engineering, while Petermann’s is business.

“They’re good buddies … that’s why they wanted to sign on the same day,” said Thiele’s mother, Debbie. She’s the Newman football team’s manager and manager/administrator of every other football team Mitch has been involved with over the past nine years.

A four-time Team Ontario selection at tournaments in Texas (twice), Saskatchewan and Quebec, Thiele says it’s been a long recruiting process and that he’s excited to be stepping up to the next level.

“It’s going to be tough to leave Newman,” the 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive tackle said, pointing out that Macaluso and staff helped him become a better football player and person.

Thiele has shed almost 45 pounds in the past few years. And he says that has been beneficial. “I just felt faster and more agile after I lost a bunch of weight,” he said.

Gryphons’ coach Kevin MacNeill said he’s “ecstatic” to land Thiele. “We try to build our program from the big guys out,” MacNeill said.

Petermann, too, has been a member of Team Ontario. His brother, Daniel, graduated from Newman and has excelled as a receiver for the McMaster Marauders.

“I’m optimistic about what the future will bring,” Petermann said. “I’m excited. I’m ready to work hard.”

At 6-foot, 205 pounds, Petermann said he felt Laurier was a welcoming, tight-knit community and a good fit for him in terms of academics and athletics.

Said Laurier Golden Hawks coach Michael Faulds: “Nick does a lot here. He catches the ball, runs the ball and plays linebacker. He’s versatile and tough.

“Everybody knows what he can do on the football field. But he’s also such a great character kid. We’re just as excited about that.”

At Laurier, Petermann could possibly join St. Thomas More grad Osayi Iginuan in the offensive backfield.

“(Iginuan) was a big part of us having the nation’s leading rushing attack this year,” Faulds said.

Both Petermann and Thiele were teammates on the Cardinals’ 2015 HWCAA championship team which fought back from a 30-point third-quarter deficit to defeat the St. Thomas More Knights in the final.