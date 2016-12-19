Niagara Knights bring high school basketball players to court

The Niagara Knights men’s and women’s basketball programs will be hosts to the first Annual Niagara Region Basketball Showcase at the Welland Campus Athletic Centre, Dec. 20. The event will feature two games, with girls from across Niagara Region high schools competing against one another followed by a boys game.

Opening tip for the girls game is slated for 6 p.m., while the boys will follow at 7:30 p.m.

The event is the latest addition to the Niagara College Knights’ showcase series, which launched in June 2014. The Niagara Knights’ soccer programs, led by Welland native Frank DeChellis, have hosted three successful showcases of their own. The third annual Niagara Region Boys’ Volleyball Showcase was played Dec. 16, while the third annual Niagara Region Girls’ Volleyball Showcase is set for March 21st. This is the first time that basketball has been added to the roster of games.

“Adding this event to the showcase lineup is extremely exciting,” said women’s basketball head coach Mike Beccaria. “Being able to add to the already strong lineup of games, while also providing another opportunity for high school athletes is something we can’t wait to be a part of.”

In addition to the chance to participate in the showcase, some teammates will have the unique chance to compete against one other. Coaches from each of the participating high schools nominated athletes from their respective teams to participate in the showcase. In cases where two or more athletes were nominated from the same school the athletes have been split up and will compete on opposite teams, adding the element of friendly competition to the event.

The match will be broadcast live at goknights.ca/watchlive by the Niagara College Broadcasting, Radio, Television, and Film (BRTF) program. The broadcast will feature BRTF students providing play-by-play, colour commentary, and in-game interviews with participants.

Participation in the showcase is free for student-athletes, but they are encouraged to donate an unused, unwrapped toy to the Knights annual holiday toy drive in support of The Hope Centre. Members of the local basketball community, and all other interested parties are welcome to attend. Admission is free and spectators are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation.

For more information on the girls game please contact Mike Beccaria, head coach Niagara College women’s basketball at mbeccaria@niagaracollege.ca.

For more information on the boys game please contact Keith Vassell, head coach Niagara College men’s basketball at kvassell@niagaracollege.ca.