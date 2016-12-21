First recruits bring skills sought by Marauders

McMaster Marauders women’s basketball coach Theresa Burns has her first recruit commitments of the year in a highly regarded pair of high school teammates. Sarah Gates and Clare Sharkey have pledged to join the Maroon & Grey in September 2017.

Gates, a 5-10 shooting guard and Sharkey, a 6-2 post, signed their Letters of Intent at a ceremony at Newmarket High School, where the two helped their Newmarket Raiders to a York Region championship title and a quarter-final berth at the 2016 OFSAA Girls’ Triple-A Tournament.

“Our priority in recruiting this year was to add size and rebounding presence, along with court sense and scoring ability,” said Burns. “We are getting all of that with Sarah and Clare. As well as being student-athletes that have the work ethic we look for and who are strong academically.”

A two-time York Region All-Star, Gates said McMaster felt like home from her very first visit, “I liked the atmosphere and I loved how welcomed I felt by all the girls on the team as well as the coaching staff.”

“McMaster is perfect for me because it has exactly what I want academically and athletically. This university has a great Kinesiology program and an amazing coaching staff,” she said. “I was also very impressed with the athletic support and strength conditioning McMaster offers. I know I will love it there and I’m very excited!”

At 6-2, Sharkey has the size to make an immediate impact and she echoed her long-time teammate on the appeal of becoming a Marauder, “I chose to attend McMaster because of the excellent reputation it has for both academics and athletics. Most important to me is my education, it always comes first. I am interested in studying Kinesiology and McMaster’s program is one of the best programs available.”

“Basketball wise, McMaster has one of the top programs in the country and the coaches and players involved in it are just awesome,” added Sharkey who helped win four York Region championships over her high school career. “Overall McMaster is an amazing school with a beautiful campus and a lot to offer.”

Burns believes her newest Marauders have the ability to contribute as first-year players, and calls them outstanding individuals as well as promising basketball prospects.

The McMaster women’s team will travel to Nova Scotia over the Christmas break to compete in the Thunder Holiday Classic Dec. 28-30, with games versus Acadia, Dalhousie, and Saint Mary’s.