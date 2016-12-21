More recaptures team title at HWCAA swim meet

The pressure – call it water pressure — was on coach Kim Thoma and her St. Thomas More Knights swim team.

The Knights entered the 2016 Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association swimming championships at McMaster having won the team title 15 of the last 16 years.

This time, the outcome was in doubt until the end. But when all the medals were handed out to competitors from the eight schools Tuesday (Dec. 20), it was announced that More had achieved another high-water mark – going 16 for 17 in overall points championships.

The Bishop Tonnos Titans placed second and the St. Mary Crusaders came third.

“There’s always pressure coming into this event because we’ve won so often,” said Thoma, a first-year head coach who is taking over from Jessica Dyment.

“And as a new coach, you want to continue that legacy. There was also a new scoring system in place this year. So there’s different things you had to figure out.”

The top four finishers in each event qualify for the Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference meet Feb. 22 in Guelph.

“We have quite a few kids moving on to GHAC,” Thoma said. “This group we have is fabulous. They train really hard, they’re committed and they put in the time. They really wanted it.

“They cheer for each other. Our kids are all friends … even the seniors with the juniors.”

A handful of swimmers among the 250 entrants at the annual HWCAA competition were multi-event winners. One was Chris Pappin of Bishop Tonnos. He placed first in the senior boys’ 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 4x50m medley relay and 4x50m freestyle relay.

“Four medals, I guess, is pretty good,” Pappin said. “I’m happy.”

A 17-year-old Grade 12 student, Pappin said the Titans were hoping to upset the Knights in the final standings.

“We thought we might be able to do it,” he said. “It was pretty close.”

Some of the other swimmers who earned multiple victories were: Kevin Bagnell, St. Mary; Julia Webb, St. Thomas More; Alyzee Minichini, St. Jean de Brebeuf; Abegail Ormond, Bishop Tonnos; Chanel Minichini, St. Jean de Brebeuf; Dante Medeiros, St. Thomas More; Dion Renaud, Cathedral; Tatum O’Connor, St. Mary; Nicholas Bartchouk, Bishop Tonnos; Halle Bertasson, Cardinal Newman; Kole Bazowski, Bishop Ryan, Caitlin McKenzie, Brebeuf; Kevin Vinu, St. Thomas More; Jason Topping, Newman; Lia Murray, ACMT, Renata Acosta, Tonnos; Cindy Moskov, St. Mary; Baoro Kim, Tonnos, Ryan Sorley, Bishop Ryan.

A meet official said she was following up on swimmers’ eligibility before releasing all of the results.

“The kind of spirit and group camaraderie they have at Brebeuf is outstanding and fun to see,” said Michael Hall, a swim coach at Bishop Ryan who formerly was at Brebeuf and purchased gold-coloured swim caps for the Braves in 2010. This year they switched to a purple shade of caps.

Fun is really what it’s all about for Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic swimmers. Brebeuf coach Daniela Castaldi said: “Swimming is one of the few sports where there are no cuts. All we ask of kids is to improve their times. That’s what matters.

“Swimming is such a great sport. You can do it into your 90s if you’re in shape. It’s easy on the joints … less wear and tear.”

Castaldi said she would like to see more students get involved in the high school swimming program which includes several preliminary meets prior to the championship. Although there are no attached pools to any of the HWCAA high schools, the board pays for nine practices at various locations. And more practices are possible if the individual school requests it.

“Swimming is different than a lot of other sports,” Pappin said. “We get to go and practice at a pool with a lot of other schools.”

St. Mary coach Philip Hunks said the city final meet was competitive for club swimmers and non-club swimmers alike. “That’s a testament to kids developing their skill sets,” Hunks said.

“A kid doesn’t have to be the biggest, strongest or fastest. If they come out and put the effort in at practice they swim. Nobody gets cut. Each one is better than when they started the year.”

At GHAC, swimmers can either punch their ticket to the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations meet by finishing first in their event or by making an OFSAA qualifying time. This year’s provincial high school finals for junior, senior, and open athletes are March 7-8 in Windsor.