MVC’s 16s too much for 17s

The Mountain Volleyball Club 16U Black team brought gold home for the holidays playing up an age division at the Ontario Volleyball Association 17U Challenge Cup – Trillium B in Milton.

MVC 16U Black was undefeated in round robin play, beating the Predators Falcons 16U, 25-14, 25-17, and the Milton Edge 17U, 25-17, 25-20.

In the quarter-finals, MVC 16U Black pushed past the Junior Gryphons Black 16U, 25-10, 20-25, 15-8, and the Waterloo Tigers 17U Black, 25-14, 25-15, in the semi-finals.

MVC 16U Black took the sting out of the Scorpions 17U, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11, to win Gold.

The MVC 16U Black team is coached by Peter Stratford of Burlington, Christine Kalata and Carrie Kalata of Oakville.

MVC 16U Black players include: Sophie Hollingshead and Ella Carter of Hamilton; Paige Messier, Christina Stratford, Meghan Shannon and Lauren Hebert of Burlington, Laura Bishop of Lynden, Amy Simunic and Alexie Chevrier of Hannon and Emily Keeting of Milton.