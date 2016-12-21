Volleyball all-stars clash in Battle of Hamilton

The rosters have been finalized for the Battle of Hamilton. That’s what organizers are calling the annual boys’ high school all-star volleyball game between players from the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic and Public boards.

This year’s game will be held Wednesday (Dec. 21) at Cathedral High School.

In addition to the senior contest, a junior game will also be held for the first time.

The action starts with the juniors at 5:30 p.m.

Proceeds go the Cathedral Outreach Program.

In April, the two school boards will compete against each other in the HWDSB vs HWCDSB Girls Volleyball All-Star game which will be hosted by Ancaster HS.

JUNIOR BOYS’ ALL-STARS

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board

Coach: Mr. G. Deschatelets -ACMT (city champions)

Players (Name, school, grade)

Nathan Pittaway, Bishop Tonnos, 10

James Mitchell, ACMT, 10

Felipe Velasquez, Cardinal Newman, 10

Brian Dacosta, Cathedral, 10

Jacques Audette, ACMT, 10

Eric Kovacic, Bishop Ryan, 10

Aaron Guagliano, St. Thomas More, 10

Jarod Rankin, St. Thomas More, 10

Ethan Jovanovic, Bishop Ryan, 10

Jacob Hudspeth, ACMT, 10

Connor MacPherson, Bishop Ryan, 10

Cristian Miersma, St. Jean de Brebeuf, 10

Cooper Rourke, St. Mary, 10

Declan Young, Cardinal Newman, 10

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board

Coaches: Mr. R. Varghese – Ancaster, Mr. C. Balazs – Sherwood

Players (Name, School, grade)

Ben Schurer, Ancaster, 10

Turner Neame, Ancaster, 10

Thomas Sant, Ancaster, 10

Kyle Nordeman, Guido de Bres, 10

Reuben Van Veen, Guido de Bres, 10

Evan Bremer, Hamilton DCH, 9

Thomas Matsell, Saltfleet, 9

Luke Lynch, Sherwood, 10

Logan Rogerson, Sherwood, 10

Branden Carr, Sherwood, 10

Emile Vanderpol, Westdale, 10

Seth Cabezas, Westmount, 10

Jared McCarthy, Westmount, 10

Luka Novakovic, Westmount, 9

SENIOR BOYS’ ALL-STARS

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board

Coaches: Mr. J. Hargot – St. Jean de Brebeuf (city champions); Ms. A. McCabe -Cathedral

Players (Name, school, position)

Lexhan Rabit, St. Jean de Brebeuf, Left Side

Noah Britt, St. Jean de Brebeuf, Libero / LS

Kieran McGrath, Cathedral, Setter

Dakota Isaacs, Cathedral, Libero / LS

Jacob Walczak, St. Jean de Brebeuf, Setter / LS

Mickael Youseff, ACMT, Middle / LS

Nestor Quintanilla, Bishop Ryan, Setter

Jacob Stampone, Bishop Tonnos, Setter / LS

Sebastian Rivera, Cathedral, Left Side

Oliver Hunt, Bishop Ryan, Middle

Ryan Enright, St. Mary, Right Side

Elijah Bugiardini, St. Mary, Left Side

Gabe Anton, Cardinal Newman, Left Side

Casper Bogdanowicz, St. Thomas More, Left Side

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board

Coaches: Mr. J. Lof – Guido de Bres (city champions); Mr. M. Schurer – Ancaster

Players (Name, school)

Sean Holmes, Ancaster

Jalen Johnson-Schmidt, Ancaster

Edward Lof, Guido de Bres

Justin Jongsma, Guido de Bres

Cullen Kampen, Guido de Bres

Sam Cooper, HDCH

Isaiah Huisman, HDCH

Jamison Dilks, Sir Allan MacNab

David Vaillancourt, Sir Allan MacNab

Mitchell German, Waterdown

Brady Fidler, Waterdown

Julian Rogers, Westdale

Christopher Buccella, Westmount

Michael Lefebour, Westmount