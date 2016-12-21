Volleyball all-stars clash in Battle of Hamilton

The rosters have been finalized for the Battle of Hamilton. That’s what organizers are calling the annual boys’ high school all-star volleyball game between players from the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic and Public boards.
This year’s game will be held Wednesday (Dec. 21) at Cathedral High School.
In addition to the senior contest, a junior game will also be held for the first time.
The action starts with the juniors at 5:30 p.m.
Proceeds go the Cathedral Outreach Program.
In April, the two school boards will compete against each other in the HWDSB vs HWCDSB Girls Volleyball All-Star game which will be hosted by Ancaster HS.
JUNIOR BOYS’ ALL-STARS
Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board
Coach: Mr. G. Deschatelets -ACMT (city champions)
Players (Name, school, grade)
Nathan Pittaway, Bishop Tonnos, 10
James Mitchell, ACMT, 10
Felipe Velasquez, Cardinal Newman, 10
Brian Dacosta, Cathedral, 10
Jacques Audette, ACMT, 10
Eric Kovacic, Bishop Ryan, 10
Aaron Guagliano, St. Thomas More, 10
Jarod Rankin, St. Thomas More, 10
Ethan Jovanovic, Bishop Ryan, 10
Jacob Hudspeth, ACMT, 10
Connor MacPherson, Bishop Ryan, 10
Cristian Miersma, St. Jean de Brebeuf, 10
Cooper Rourke, St. Mary, 10
Declan Young, Cardinal Newman, 10
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board
Coaches: Mr. R. Varghese – Ancaster, Mr. C. Balazs – Sherwood
Players (Name, School, grade)
Ben Schurer, Ancaster, 10
Turner Neame, Ancaster, 10
Thomas Sant, Ancaster, 10
Kyle Nordeman, Guido de Bres, 10
Reuben Van Veen, Guido de Bres, 10
Evan Bremer, Hamilton DCH, 9
Thomas Matsell, Saltfleet, 9
Luke Lynch, Sherwood, 10
Logan Rogerson, Sherwood, 10
Branden Carr, Sherwood, 10
Emile Vanderpol, Westdale, 10
Seth Cabezas, Westmount, 10
Jared McCarthy, Westmount, 10
Luka Novakovic, Westmount, 9
SENIOR BOYS’ ALL-STARS
Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board
Coaches: Mr. J. Hargot – St. Jean de Brebeuf (city champions); Ms. A. McCabe -Cathedral
Players (Name, school, position)
Lexhan Rabit, St. Jean de Brebeuf, Left Side
Noah Britt, St. Jean de Brebeuf, Libero / LS
Kieran McGrath, Cathedral, Setter
Dakota Isaacs, Cathedral, Libero / LS
Jacob Walczak, St. Jean de Brebeuf, Setter / LS
Mickael Youseff, ACMT, Middle / LS
Nestor Quintanilla, Bishop Ryan, Setter
Jacob Stampone, Bishop Tonnos, Setter / LS
Sebastian Rivera, Cathedral, Left Side
Oliver Hunt, Bishop Ryan, Middle
Ryan Enright, St. Mary, Right Side
Elijah Bugiardini, St. Mary, Left Side
Gabe Anton, Cardinal Newman, Left Side
Casper Bogdanowicz, St. Thomas More, Left Side
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board
Coaches: Mr. J. Lof – Guido de Bres (city champions); Mr. M. Schurer – Ancaster
Players (Name, school)
Sean Holmes, Ancaster
Jalen Johnson-Schmidt, Ancaster
Edward Lof, Guido de Bres
Justin Jongsma, Guido de Bres
Cullen Kampen, Guido de Bres
Sam Cooper, HDCH
Isaiah Huisman, HDCH
Jamison Dilks, Sir Allan MacNab
David Vaillancourt, Sir Allan MacNab
Mitchell German, Waterdown
Brady Fidler, Waterdown
Julian Rogers, Westdale
Christopher Buccella, Westmount
Michael Lefebour, Westmount