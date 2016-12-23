Mac adds decorated outside Lethbridge

With just two guaranteed graduands, and a healthy pipeline of talent through the middle, one area of recruitment was clear to McMaster Marauders head coach Tim Louks entering the 2016-17 season.

Finding an outside hitter of the future was the thing, and Louks believes that he has done that with the signing of London, Ont., native Maddie Lethbridge.

A decorated indoor and beach player, who boasts Team Ontario selection in each of the past two years, Lethbridge was a national club silver medalist, and included in the tournament 17U all-star team, as a member of the LVC Fire earlier this year.

Playing her high school ball with perennial London powerhouse Saunders, Lethbridge saw her team advance to the Western Ontario Secondary School Athletic Association final in 2016 before falling to cross-town rivals Oakridge.

Does the London standout have ability to fill the sizable shoes of a hitter like Rebecca Steckle, who faces graduation in a matter of months?

“That’s the intent,” says Louks. “And I think Maddie can move into that fairly quickly.”

What side — left or opposite — Lethbridge ultimately takes ownership of remains to be seen, and will be a product of the team’s needs in the coming years, as well as her development and that of the players around her.

There were several factors at play that led her to McMaster, and what she deems the best fit for her as both a student and an athlete.

“My decision to attend McMaster was based on three things: my education, the strong volleyball culture that the school contains, and the successful program Tim Louks has established,” says Lethbridge.

“A huge factor for me when deciding was comfortability and having a feeling of being accepted and welcomed.”

When asked what sort of player McMaster could expect to see when she suits up in maroon next fall, the incoming Social Sciences major points to a mental approach honed for competition.

“I’m pretty calm and confident when trying to get the job done,” she says. “I have a competitive and physical presence when on the court, and I try to lead by example.”

Her new coach believes that Lethbridge checks all the necessary tactical and technical boxes to be a successful student-athlete at the university level, bringing competence in the back and front court, as well as proven serving and top-notch athleticism.

Where she will need to improve as she works her way into the Marauders lineup is in her movement, and specifically in building the mechanical efficiency that will keep her healthy across a gruelling four to five-year Ontario University Athletics career.

Louks singles out the current work of first-year middle Jessie Nairn as a comparison, who is striving to iron out the kinks in her own biomechanical habits since joining the Marauders.

But in the immediate term, Louks is adamant that the addition of Lethbridge moves the needle in the right direction for McMaster, both on the volleyball court and off of it.

“(Lethbridge) makes us better in the room, and that’s my goal always: to make us better in the room and keep pushing our own envelope,” he says.

“There are other teams in the conference doing the same things, and those are the right things to be doing. If we keep doing those things, the conference keeps getting better, and maybe there are more U Sports championships for us all in the future.”