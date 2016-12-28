Bulldogs add goalie to roster

Kitchener Rangers goaltender Dawson Carty was acquired by the Hamilton Bulldogs Wednesday (Dec. 28) in exchange for a fifth round draft pick.

This season, the 20-year old Burlington native has appeared in 21 Ontario Hockey League games with the Rangers and has a record of 13-5-1-1, a 3.23 goals against average, and a .902 save percentage.

“We are pleased to acquire Dawson Carty to the Bulldogs team,” said Bulldogs president and general manager Steve Staios. “He provides us with a veteran presence and playoff experience in net.”

Carty, 6’4”, 182 pounds, has a career record of 38-18-3-5, a 3.03 goals against average and a .901 save percentage in 71 games with Kitchener and 12 games with Mississauga.