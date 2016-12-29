Dec292016

Rested Bulldogs trap Erie Otters

The Hamilton Bulldogs returned after the Christmas break and put in their best effort of the Ontario Hockey League season, beating the Erie Otters 5-3 Wednesday night (Dec. 28) at FirstOntario Centre. Going into the game the Otters led the league with a 24-7-2 record.

The Bulldogs, seemingly well rested since their last game Dec. 18, dictated the pace early which led to an early lead when Benjamin Gleason beat goaltender Troy Timpano with a long range wrist shot at 2:19. Brandon Saigeon scored five minutes later for a two goal spread. He would pick up two assists for a three-point night.

With just under three minutes left in the opening frame, Erie cut the deficit in half but Adam Laishram responded – with his first of two on the night – at 18:12 to give the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead after the first period.

There was no scoring in the second period.

Laishram’s second tally came just 1:48 into the final period, a goal that turned out to be the game winner. The Otters turned up the heat and made it close with back-to-back goals to cut the lead to 4-3 before the midway mark of the frame. But Will Bitten scored into the empty net at 19:57 to seal the deal for the Bulldogs.

The win improves the Bulldogs record to 15-14-3-2 and leaves the team in fourth place in the East Division.

Hamilton was outshot 36-34.

The back end of the home-and-home series goes in Erie Saturday night; the Bulldogs play New Year’s Day in Peterborough before returning home to take on the Mississauga Steelheads Wednesday (Jan. 4) at 7 p.m.

Game summary

First Period

1, Hamilton, Gleason 3 (Jackson, Kutkevicius), 2:19.
2, Hamilton, Saigeon 6 (Laishram, Cramarossa), 7:25.
3, Erie, McShane 6 (DeBrincat, Lodnia), 17:04.
4, Hamilton, Laishram 6 (Saigeon, Gleason), 18:12.

Penalties-Sambrook Er (fighting), 3:46; Fox Ham (fighting), 3:46.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties-Petti Ham (hooking), 10:28; Fox Ham (interference), 16:25.

Third Period

5, Hamilton, Laishram 7 (Saban, Saigeon), 1:36.
6, Erie, DeBrincat 31 (Lodnia, Raddysh), 4:22.
7, Erie, Lodnia 16 (DeBrincat, Raddysh), 8:17.
8, Hamilton, Bitten 10 (Hanley), 19:57 (EN).

Penalties-Edwardson Er (slashing), 4:28; Luff Ham (slashing), 4:28.

Shots on Goal
Erie 9-9-18-36.
Hamilton 10-11-13-34.

Power Play Opportunities – Erie 0 / 2; Hamilton 0 / 0.
Goalies-Erie, Timpano 22-3-0-0 (33 shots-29 saves). Hamilton, Fulcher 13-11-2-2 (36 shots-33 saves).

Attendance: 4,398

Referees-Ben Wilson (32), Nick Gill (6).
Linesmen-David Jaskula (53), Kevin Hastings (61).

