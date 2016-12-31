Mac women perfect in Thunder Classic basketball

McMaster’s women’s basketball team travelled to Halifax, Nova Scotia this week for the Thunder Selects Holiday Classic, and returned with three wins for the Marauders.

The Marauders wrapped up the third and final game of the Classic Friday (Dec. 30), and the Marauders defeated the Saint Mary’s University Huskies, 72-67, allowing them to finish 3-0.

McMaster started the game strong, establishing a 13-point lead in the first quarter. However, a 7-0 run in the final minute allowed the Huskies to cut it to six going into the second.

The second quarter was a similar story as a 3-pointer by Rachael Holmes midway through the quarter allowed the Marauders to push their lead back up to 13. The Huskies responded again, cutting the margin to seven before halftime as Mac led 36-29.

The third quarter was back and forth, with no team able to gain a sustainable edge, although the Marauders were able to string together an 8-0 run in the final two minutes of the third, giving them a 53-40 lead going into the fourth.

Both teams started the fourth quarter strong, but McMaster was able to hold off any Huskies run. They slowed their pace down midway through the quarter and came out with the victory.

The tough McMaster defense was put on display again, holding the Huskies to just 24% from long range, compared to their average of 39%.

Danielle Boiago led the Marauders in scoring with 24 points and helped out defensively with three steals. Linnaea Harper helped out Mac in a variety of ways, chipping in nine points, with 12 rebounds and two steals.

In earlier games, the Marauders faced off against the Acadia Axewomen Wednesday, and managed to overcome a 16-point deficit in the second quarter to come away with the 81-70 victory. Boiago scored 32 points with eight of the team’s 16 3-pointers to lead the way for the Marauders.

McMaster next defeated the Dalhousie Tigers, 74-55, Thursday. McMaster’s stellar defense helped them secure the blowout victory as they forced Dalhousie to turn the ball over 35 times. After a slow start for both teams, the Marauders ran away with the lead and never looked back.

With the Thunder Selects Holiday Classic wrapped up, the Marauders head home for the New Year for a well-deserved break. They return to action Jan. 6, when they go up against Nipissing University in North Bay.