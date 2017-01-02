Bulldogs make it three straight stop Petes at 10

The Hamilton Bulldogs extended their Ontario Hockey League win streak to three games with a 6-3 win in Peterborough Sunday night (Jan. 1) and ended the Petes 10 game winning streak.

The scoring started late in the first period as Peterborough took a 1-0 lead at 16:57, but the Bulldogs scored two before the end of the frame for a 2-1 cushion after the opening 20 minutes. Connor Roberts and Matt Luff were the Hamilton marksmen.

Peterborough scored the only two goals of the second period to take a 3-2 lead.

The Bulldogs dominated the final stanza with Mackenzie Entwistle, Matthew Strome, Matt Luff, and Will Bitten putting this one away for Hamilton.

Justin Lemcke and Michael Cramarossa also had big nights for the Bulldogs as they each picked up two assists in the third period.

Kaden Fulcher got his 14th win of the season and was named the game’s second star after stopping 41 of the 44 shots he faced.

The Bulldogs season record improves to 17-14-3-2. They’re 11-7 on the road.

The Bulldogs are back home Wednesday (Jan. 4) as they host the Mississauga Steelheads at FirstOntario Centre at 7 p.m.

Game summary

First Period

1, Peterborough, Timleck 10 (DeNoble, Prophet), 16:57.

2, Hamilton, Roberts 3 (Saigeon, Kutkevicius), 18:58.

3, Hamilton, Luff 11 19:24.

Penalties – Fraser Pbo (roughing), 8:23; Cramarossa Ham (hooking), 20:00.

Second Period

4, Peterborough, Gogolev 3 (Ang, Der-Arguchintsev), 7:44.

5, Peterborough, Jenkins 8 (Der-Arguchintsev, Lorentz), 12:24 (PP).

Penalties – Ang Pbo (hooking), 4:46; Svoboda Pbo (check from behind), 9:16; Fox Ham (cross checking), 11:41; Lemcke Ham (roughing), 14:08; Svoboda Pbo (roughing), 14:08; Gleason Ham (roughing), 15:55.

Third Period

6, Hamilton, Entwistle 11 (Candella, Lemcke), 6:47.

7, Hamilton, Strome 19 (Cramarossa, Lemcke), 12:54.

8, Hamilton, Luff 12 (Cramarossa), 18:11.

9, Hamilton, Bitten 11 (Entwistle, Saban), 19:16 (EN).

Penalties-Cramarossa Ham (holding), 4:18; Fox Ham (roughing), 7:59; Spencer Pbo (roughing), 7:59; Gleason Ham (roughing), 10:40; Ang Pbo (misc-abuse of off.), 12:54.

Shots on Goal

Hamilton 16-13-15-44.

Peterborough 11-13-19-43.

Power Play Opportunities-Hamilton 0 / 3; Peterborough 1 / 5.

Goalies-Hamilton, Fulcher 14-11-2-2 (40 shots-37 saves); Carty 14-5-1-1 (3 shots-3 saves). Peterborough, Wells 17-9-1-2 (43 shots-38 saves).

Attendance: 2,490

Referees-T.J. Foster (29), Andrew Thompson (36).

Linesmen-Drew Jackson (57), Evan McCrory (56).