Home struggles continue for Bulldogs

The Hamilton Bulldogs lost to the Mississauga Steelheads, 3-1, Wednesday night (Jan. 4) in their first home game of 2017, ending their three-game winning streak.

Chances were few and far between in the first period of the Ontario Hockey League game, but the Steelheads managed the lone goal of the frame at 13:58.

The Bulldogs power-play went to work in the second period when Michael Cramarossa scored at the mid-way mark to tie the game. But the knot was short lived when Mississauga scored five minutes later to take a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

Both teams failed to capitalize on power-play opportunities in the third period, including 5-on-3s for both teams. The Steelheads scored an insurance goal at 17:34 to secure the visitors’ win.

Mississauga outshot Hamilton 34-25 as Bulldogs goalie Dawson Carty was busy in his first game in front of the Hamilton crowd since being acquired last week from Kitchener.

The Bulldogs season record falls to 17-15-3-2 as their struggles on home ice continue where they are now 6-8-3-2

Hamilton continues a three-game home stand Friday night when the Oshawa Generals have a 7:30 p.m. date at FirstOntario Centre. The Niagara IceDogs are in town Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Game summary

First Period

1, Mississauga, Bastian 10 (Tippett, Moverare), 13:58.

Penalties – None

Second Period

2, Hamilton, Cramarossa 11 (Candella, Lemcke), 10:14 (PP).

3, Mississauga, Tippett 30 15:40.

Penalties – Bastian Miss (cross checking), 3:17; Entwistle Ham (inter. on goaltender), 4:40; Osmanski Miss (tripping), 8:40; Lemcke Ham (delay of game), 16:16; Dow Miss (hooking), 19:53.

Third Period

4, Mississauga, Tippett 31 (Bastian), 17:34.

Penalties – Hague Miss (slashing), 0:19; Saban Ham (check from behind-dbl minor), 3:52; Walters Ham (delay of game), 4:35; Osmanski Miss (high sticking), 9:45.

Shots on Goal

Mississauga 13-12-9-34.

Hamilton 9-6-10-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Mississauga 0 / 4; Hamilton 1 / 5.

Goalies-Mississauga, Ingham 5-4-2-1 (25 shots-24 saves). Hamilton, Carty 14-6-1-1 (34 shots-31 saves).

Attendance – 3,508

Referees-Seth Ferguson (39), Chris Carnegie (44).

Linesmen-David Cianfrini (45), Ryan Holmstead (91).