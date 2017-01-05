Jan52017

Home struggles continue for Bulldogs

HockeyOHL

The Hamilton Bulldogs lost to the Mississauga Steelheads, 3-1, Wednesday night (Jan. 4) in their first home game of 2017, ending their three-game winning streak.

The Mississauga Steelheads stopped Hamilton Bulldogs win streak at three games Wednesday. (Photo: Hamilton Bulldogs)

Chances were few and far between in the first period of the Ontario Hockey League game, but the Steelheads managed the lone goal of the frame at 13:58.

The Bulldogs power-play went to work in the second period when Michael Cramarossa scored at the mid-way mark to tie the game. But the knot was short lived when Mississauga scored five minutes later to take a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

Both teams failed to capitalize on power-play opportunities in the third period, including 5-on-3s for both teams. The Steelheads scored an insurance goal at 17:34 to secure the visitors’ win.

Mississauga outshot Hamilton 34-25 as Bulldogs goalie Dawson Carty was busy in his first game in front of the Hamilton crowd since being acquired last week from Kitchener.

The Bulldogs season record falls to 17-15-3-2 as their struggles on home ice continue where they are now 6-8-3-2

Hamilton continues a three-game home stand Friday night when the Oshawa Generals have a 7:30 p.m. date at FirstOntario Centre. The Niagara IceDogs are in town Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Game summary

First Period
1, Mississauga, Bastian 10 (Tippett, Moverare), 13:58.

Penalties – None

Second Period
2, Hamilton, Cramarossa 11 (Candella, Lemcke), 10:14 (PP).
3, Mississauga, Tippett 30 15:40.

Penalties – Bastian Miss (cross checking), 3:17; Entwistle Ham (inter. on goaltender), 4:40; Osmanski Miss (tripping), 8:40; Lemcke Ham (delay of game), 16:16; Dow Miss (hooking), 19:53.

Third Period
4, Mississauga, Tippett 31 (Bastian), 17:34.

Penalties – Hague Miss (slashing), 0:19; Saban Ham (check from behind-dbl minor), 3:52; Walters Ham (delay of game), 4:35; Osmanski Miss (high sticking), 9:45.

Shots on Goal
Mississauga 13-12-9-34.
Hamilton 9-6-10-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Mississauga 0 / 4; Hamilton 1 / 5.
Goalies-Mississauga, Ingham 5-4-2-1 (25 shots-24 saves). Hamilton, Carty 14-6-1-1 (34 shots-31 saves).

Attendance – 3,508

Referees-Seth Ferguson (39), Chris Carnegie (44).
Linesmen-David Cianfrini (45), Ryan Holmstead (91).

