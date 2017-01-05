Marauders head north hoping to get hot

After a lengthy break for exams and holidays, the McMaster men’s and women’s basketball teams head north for a weekend road-trip. The Marauders will play the Nipissing University Lakers Friday evening (Jan. 6) in North Bay and then visit Sudbury to face Laurentian Saturday.

The women’s games begin at 6 p.m. with the men’s action starting two hours later both days.

The Mac women hope to keep up the momentum from winning three games during their recent trip to Nova Scotia. The Nipissing women’s team is just 1-7 on the season and are looking for their first win at home. When the two went head-to-head last season in Hamilton, McMaster emerged victorious, 85-26.

The Voyageurs are also struggling with an identical record. The Marauders won their game against Laurentian last season by 40 points. Laurentian is led by Emily Tinnes, who averages 11.3 points per game with nearly two steals.

The Mac women are eyeing to move up in the U Sports top-ten rankings after falling from first to third, following a loss to the Carleton Ravens before the break.

The McMaster men hope to get back on track for the second half of the season, after starting 3-4 against Ontario University Athletics teams. Mac is currently on a three-game losing streak with tough losses to the top-ranked Carleton Ravens, the fourth-ranked Ottawa Gee-Gees, and twice to the No. 6 Brock Badgers.

The Lakers are 3-5 this year and lost their only game against Mac last season. McMaster will have to contain Justin Shaver if they want to come out with a victory. Shaver leads the team in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 13.5 and 9.6 respectively.

Laurentian also sits at 3-5 on the season. The Marauders will have the daunting task of stopping the OUA’s leading scorer, Kadre Gray, who is averaging 24.4 points on 43% shooting from the field this season. He’s also the best in the OUA at drawing fouls and getting to the charity stripe.

Strong defense by McMaster will be key for both weekend games.

Both day’s action is available via live stream on OUA.tv