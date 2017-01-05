McCoys look to resume pre-Christmas fortunes

Dundas Real McCoys are “More than just a Hockey Team”; they care about their community and everyone in it.

Friday night (Jan. 6), the McCoys will host the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice Fundraising Night in the JL Grightmire Arena as they take on the Hamilton Steelhawks at 7:30 p.m., in one of three Allan Cup Hockey games that night.

The following day, the McCoys travel to the Gateway Ice Centre in Stoney Creek to play the Generals at 7:15 p.m. A total of five ACH games will be played over the weekend.

While the season has not lived up to expectations for the McCoys, the club is always at the forefront of working to assist those in the community who require support.

The McCoys hope that the inspiration they will draw from sponsoring the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice night Friday will spur them on to greater things during the rest of the schedule.

Over the years, community partners; individuals and organizations have made contributions of $10,000 or more to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. It is support such as this that allows the hospice to continue to provide quality care to residents, and their families, in the Greater Hamilton Area who are living with a progressive life limiting illnesses.

The Hospice, inspired by the vision of Dr. Bob Kemp, has served the emotional, physical, social and spiritual needs of individuals living with progressive life-limiting illnesses.

In addition, the C. Robert Kemp Palliative Care Grant, which is supported by the Research and Education Foundation of the College of Family Physicians of Canada, and by the Stoney Creek Fund of the Hamilton Community Foundation supports family physician CFPC members in active practice in their participation in a continuing professional development/continuing medical education traineeship to help them attain or enhance their knowledge and skills in the areas of hospice palliative care. The grant is named in memory of Dr. C. Robert Kemp, Ontario College of Family Physicians President 1967 to 1968, who had an active interest in palliative care.

“We have won two of our last three games, and we hope that play will carry on after the Christmas break. With 10 games left, and six of those at home, we like where we are, and hope to start our march to the playoffs,” said Don Robertson, President and General Manager of the McCoys.

Dundas is currently second in special teams play with a 14.63 powerplay percentage in 14 games and a 72.73 percentage on penalty killing, the only drawback is that team scoring is down from last season.