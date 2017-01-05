Weekend games await Hamilton Steelhawks

The holidays are over and its back to business for the Hamilton Steelhawks.

The Allan Cup Hockey teams returns to the ice after the Christmas break with a pair of games this weekend. The Steelhawks will play their final 12 games of the regular season during the next eight weeks and six of those contests will be on home ice.

Hamilton (4-8-0) travels to Dundas looking to even the season series at two games each when they face the Real McCoys (4-9-1) Friday evening (Jan. 6) at the J.L. Grightmire Arena.

Hamilton won the first meeting, 8-3 while Dundas took the next two, 4-1 and 5-2. Leading the way for Hamilton are the McQuade brothers – Kyle and Josh – who have combined for 11 points against Dundas. Ten different Steelhawks players have scored against the Real McCoys this year with Steve Guzzo leading with a pair of goals.

Saturday, the Steelhawks will host the Thorold Athletics (5-8-0) at the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena. This season Hamilton has taken the first two games of the season series by scores of 2-1 and 9-4. Jamie Williams is the pace-setter for the hometown team with five points in the series while Jonathon Ornelas, Kevin Rebelo, and Rob Vanwynsberghe each scoring a pair of goals against the Athletics.

Both games have 7:30 p.m. starts.

Tickets for all Hamilton Steelhawks home games are available for purchase at the team’s website www.hamiltonsteelhawks.com or at the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena on game day.