Lakers grounded by high-flying Marauders

The McMaster women’s basketball team showed no rust after the holiday break in their game against the Nipissing Lakers Friday evening (Jan. 6). Mac was clicking on both ends of the floor and came out with an impressive 89-36 victory as Ontario University Athletics play resumed after the holiday break.

The host Lakers jumped to an early 6-2 lead three minutes into the game. However, the Marauders finished the quarter on a 20-1 run to lead 22-7 after the first quarter.

The imposing run by McMaster was just beginning, as Mac was able to hold the Lakers to just a single point in the second quarter — a free throw scored with three minutes to go before half. With 18 points of their own, the Marauders carried a commanding 40-8 lead going into the second half.

The Lakers began hitting shots in the third quarter, but the McMaster lead grew only larger as they continued to knock down shot after shot. The Marauders never took their foot off the gas going into the fourth, extending their lead to 53 by the end of the game.

Mac shot an impressive 54% (37 of 68) from the field including 40% (10 of 25) from three-point range. The Marauders were able to hold the Lakers to just a single three pointer all game. McMaster forced 32 Nipissing turnovers leading to 45 points for the Maroon.

Danielle Boiago led the Marauders in scoring with 25 points and also contributed four steals. Vanessa Pickard provided a spark off the bench scoring 13 points on 5 of 7 from the field including three triples.

The Marauders head to Sudbury for a Saturday clash against the Laurentian Voyageurs.

The game can be streamed online at 6 p.m. on oua.tv