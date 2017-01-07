Marauders atone for three-game losing streak

The McMaster men’s basketball team looked entirely different than the one that lost three straight games before the holiday break. The Marauders fought hard the entire game to defeated the Nipissing Lakers, 90-75, Friday night (Jan. 6) in North Bay as Ontario University Athletics resumed.

McMaster led the entire first quarter, but the Lakers were able to respond and managed to keep the game within reach, with Mac leading by five points going into the second.

In the second period, Mac appeared poised to pull away as they had an eight-point lead midway through the second. However, Nipissing managed to finish the quarter on an 8-2 run topped off by a half-court buzzer-beater by Jaaden Lewis, and McMaster went into halftime holding on to a slim 36-34 lead.

The third quarter was all McMaster, as the Marauders began to build up the lead. Impressive play by Rohan Boney and Connor Gilmore helped Mac go into the fourth quarter with a comfortable 15-point lead. Gilmore topped off the third quarter with a buzzer-beater of his own, nailing a shot from well beyond half court, before walking to the bench.

The Lakers refused to give up without a fight in the final quarter, and started the frame on a 15-4 run to cut Mac’s lead down to four points with five minutes left in the game. The Marauders then responded with a run of their own before finishing out the game with a 15-point victory.

Gilmore led the way for McMaster dropping 27 points with nine rebounds and four steals. Boney chipped in 20 points himself as both helped secure the victory for the Marauders.

The Marauders play in Sudbury for a Saturday game against the Laurentian Voyageurs.

The game can be streamed online at 8 p.m. on oua.tv.