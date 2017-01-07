McCoys push back Steelhawks comeback bid

Brad Bonello’s second goal of the game and Simon Mangos’s first killed a Hamilton Steelhawks three-goal rally in the third period and preserved an 8-5 victory for the Dundas Real McCoys in Allan Cup Hockey action Friday night (Jan. 6) in the JL Grightmire Arena.

In other action, Brantford Blast defeated Whitby Dunlops 7-4 at Brantford, and Stoney Creek Generals downed Thorold Athletics 10-6 at Thorold.

Saturday, the McCoys travel to the Gateway Ice Centre in Stoney Creek to play the Generals at 7:15 p.m.

In addition to the goals by Bonello and Mangos in the final two minutes of play, Dundas got two goals and three assists each from Cam Watson and Ben Skinner. Shawn Snider added a goal and an assist. Mangos and Matt Foy set up two scoring plays each, and Bonello assisted on one.

Kevin Rebelo was the big gun for Hamilton with three goals, while Mitch McCrank and Kyle McQuade added singles. Jordan Gignac and Josh McQuade assisted on three Steelhawks scoring plays apiece.

The Steelhawks will look to get back in the win column Saturday night when they host the Thorold Athletics at the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena starting at 7:30 PM.

Scoring summary

First period

Dun – Ben Skinner (Simon Mangos, Cam Watson) 1:39

Dun – Ben Skinner (power play) (Cam Watson, Simon Mangos) 9:14

Dun – Shawn Snider (power play) (Ben Skinner, Cam Watson) 16:47

Dun – Brad Bonello (Matt Foy, Jordan Foreman) 19:33

Penalties – Ham – Kevin Rebelo – (Hooking), 2 MIN, 5:22; Ham – Steven Mueller – (Too Many Men) (Bench Minor), 2 MIN, 7:53; Ham – Jonathon Ornelas – (High Sticking), 2 MIN, 11:31; Ham – Gerald Moriarty – (Head Contact), 2 MIN, Misconduct, 10 min, 15:27; Dun – Trevor Atkinson – (Interference), 2 MIN, 19:52; Ham – Gerald Moriarty – (Playing without Helmet) (Gross Misconduct), 0 MIN, 19:57.

Second period

Ham – Kevin Rebelo (power play) (Jordon Gignac, Josh McQuade) 1:08

Ham – Kevin Rebelo (Jamie Williams, Mitch McCrank) 8:50

Dun – Cam Watson (Cody McNaughton, Shawn Snider) 10:35

Dun – Cam Watson (Ben Skinner, Shawn Snider) 16:58

Penalties – Dun – Shawn Snider – (Tripping) (TR), 2 MIN, 1:58

Third period

Ham – Kyle McQuade (Josh McQuade, Steven Trojanovic) 9:08

Ham – Mitch McCrank (Jordon Gignac, Jonathon Ornelas) 9:16

Ham – Kevin Rebelo (Jordon Gignac, Josh McQuade) 16:08

Dun – Brad Bonello (Matt Foy, Trevor Atkinson) 18:11

Dun – Simon Mangos (Brad Bonello, Ben Skinner) 19:01

Penalties – Ham – Kevin Rebelo – (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 2 MIN, 19:01; Dun – Brad Bonello – (Unsportsmanlike Conduct) , 2 MIN, 19:01