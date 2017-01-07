Mohawk basketball women open tourney with a win

The Mohawk women’s basketball team hit the court for its first game action since the holiday break and turned in a winning effort Friday (Jan.6).

The Mountaineers topped the Georgian Grizzlies of Barrie, 89-56, to open play in the Seneca Sting Classic in North York.

Mohawk Player of the Game, Stef Hrymak, had 15 points. Sam Pocrnic and Careena Browne had 13 each and Jakayla Douse had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds in her return to action with the team.

“The break did us well as we played with a lot of energy and pace,” said Mountaineers’ head coach Kevin Duffy. “The ball moved well and the scoring was balanced. Hopefully we can build off that in our next game Saturday (against either Lambton or Champlain).