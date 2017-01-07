Mountaineers undeterred being undermanned, under-the-weather

They were undermanned and under the weather, but the Mohawk men’s basketball team battled its way to an 82-76 decision over St. Lawrence College of Kingston in game one of the George Brown Huskies invitational in Toronto Friday (Jan. 6).

For one thing, the Mountaineers had to rally from a 20-point deficit. Even more remarkable is that they had just seven players dressed and five of them were sick – some of them physically ill, throughout the game.

Lamar Barr had 23 points to lead the winners. Kareem Collins had 17, Jailen Bailey scored 16 and Mat Elcock contributed 14 points.

Mohawk head coach Brian Jonker was certainly impressed.

“This was the best non-league win in my 12 years at the school,” declared Jonker. “We never stopped battling. I am so proud of the guys. I am excited about the second semester, even with our reduced roster.

The Mountaineers’ next game in the tourney is Saturday against either Durham or Georgian.