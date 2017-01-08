‘Gutsy’ efforts brings Mohawk gold

They had seven players and most of them were ailing. But the Mohawk Mountaineers still managed to dig deep to win the 39th Annual Men’s Basketball Tournament at George Brown College Saturday (Jan. 7).

The Mountaineers got 32 points from Mat Elcock and defeated the host George Brown Huskies, 91-82, for the gold medal. Jaelin Bailey scored 17 points and Kareem Collins added 16 and Mohawk was good on 19 of 42 three point attempts

“I couldn’t be prouder of the effort,” said Mohawk bench boss Brian Jonker. “It was a real gutsy effort to win three games in 30 hours.”

The Mountaineers opened the tourney Friday with an 82-76 decision over St.Lawrence College (Kingston) and advanced to the final with a 104-73 romp over Georgian Saturday morning.