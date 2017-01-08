Mac’s woes continue in men’s basketball

The McMaster Marauders men’s basketball team was unable to rebound from a late third quarter run by the Laurentian Voyageurs and fell 95-87 Saturday night (Jan. 7). The loss puts Mac at 4-5 in Ontario University Athletics play.

McMaster struggled to get things going early, while Laurentian managed to start hot with contributions from all starters. However, Rohan Boney managed to keep the Marauders close scoring the first 14 points for Mac. At the end of the first the teams were tied at 20.

Mac began to get things going in the second quarter but Laurentian responded to each Mac basket. By intermission, the Marauders held a slim two-point lead, 40-38.

In the third quarter Laurentian began to pull away early. Mac was able to respond and keep it close, but in the final 17 seconds of the period Laurentian knocked down two triples to give the Voyageurs an eight-point cushion going into the final quarter.

The Marauders fought hard in the fourth. After trailing by as much as 10 they were able to cut the lead to just three, but a strong run by Laurentian put them back on top. McMaster couldn’t get it together in the last few minutes of the game and came out with a loss for the fourth time in the last five games.

Boney dominated for McMaster scoring 32 points with seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Laurentian had no answer for him in the low-post. However, the Marauders couldn’t contain David Aromolaran who scored a season high 26 points for the Voyageurs.

After finishing their northern road-trip 1-1, Mac returns home to face Laurier at Wednesday evening at 8 p.m.

The game can be streamed online on oua.tv or followed on radio on 93.3 CFMU-FM.