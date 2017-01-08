Marauders overcome slow start

The McMaster women’s basketball team continued its winning ways Saturday (Jan. 7) in Sudbury, using a strong effort on both ends of the floor to come away with an 87-58 win against the Laurentian Voyageurs in Ontario University Athletics.

The Marauders got off to a slow start, but were able to hang around in the first quarter. By the end of the opening 10 minutes they trailed the home team 16-14

In the second quarter McMaster played lockdown defense. The team began knocking down shots and held the Voyageurs to just eight points in the quarter. Going into halftime the Marauders held onto a 29-24 lead.

The Marauders began to pull away in the third quarter. After being relatively quiet offensively in first half, the women started scoring at will. A 13-3 run in the quarter allowed McMaster to extend the lead to 12 going into the fourth.

In the final stanza the Marauders built on their margin even more. They exploded for 35 points in the quarter, compared to just 18 for Laurentian, to lock up the 29-point victory.

It was a full team effort as five Marauders scored in double-figures. Danielle Boiago and Vanessa Pickard led McMaster in scoring with 14 each. Lexie Spadafora provided some offence off the bench as well, scoring 10 of her own.

The Marauders were able to score 36 points from 25 Laurentian turnovers, compared to just four points scored on turnovers by the Voyageurs.

The Marauders will get ready for their next game at McMaster Wednesday against the Laurier Golden Hawks with tip-off at 6 p.m.

The game can be streamed online on oua.tv and is on radio at CFMU 93.3 FM.