Mountaineers finally stopped in volleyball tourney

The Mohawk women’s volleyball team won 11 straight sets, but they needed 12 to reach the final of the Adidas Cup tournament at Durham College in Oshawa Saturday (Jan. 7).

And it didn’t happen.

The Mountaineers started the ball rolling Friday. They defeated Algonquin 25-21, 25-19, downed George Brown 25-15, 25-15 and whipped Fleming 25-12, 25-14.

Mohawk continued their winning ways Saturday, topping Cambrian 25-17, 25-19 and beating Georgian 25-15, 25-21.

It appeared there might be no stopping the Mountaineer juggernaut, when they won the opening game of their semi-final with Loyalist 25-19, but they finally lost a set, 25-22 to the Lancers from Belleville and it all came down to a deciding set in the best of three, where Loyalist squeezed out an 18-16 clincher. It was a heartbreaking end to an impressive showing over two days.

In the end, the host Durham Lords rained on Loyalist’s parade, with a 25-11, 25-14 final match victory.

Yvonne Mann was a Tourney All-Star for Mohawk, which resumes Ontario Colleges Athletic Association play Jan. 13 at Cambrian.