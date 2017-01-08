Mountaineers take runners-up honours

The Mohawk women’s basketball team battled hard, but dropped a 69-62 decision to the Fanshawe Falcons in the final of the Seneca Sting Classic in North York Saturday (Jan. 7).

The Falcons came flying out of the gate to take an 18-2 lead, but the Mountaineers fought back and took the half time margin.

What followed was a see-saw affair with Fanshawe prevailing in the end.

Stef Hrymak was Mohawk’s Player of the Game as well as being named a Tourney All-Star along with teammates Carissa Browne and Hunter Johns.

Earlier in the day, Mohawk beat Champlain from Lennoxville, Que., 98-72.

They defeated Georgian 89-59 in their opener Friday.

Mohawk head coach Kevin Duffy said his team had some ups and downs in the event. “It was good to get on the court and get a run in,” said Duffy, “but we need to have three good nights of practice and get ourselves prepared to play Niagara (Jan. 12 in Welland).

“We need to focus on some details especially at the defensive end, not look too far ahead and just lock in and get ready for what will be a very tough second half of the season.