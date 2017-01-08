Steelhawks edged by Athletics

The new year is not getting off to a good start for the Hamilton Steelhawks.

A night after dropping an Allan Cup Hockey game in Dundas, the Steelhawks found themselves on the losing end of a 5-4 outcome Saturday (Jan. 7) when the Thorold Athletics visited the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena.

Brothers Josh and Kyle McQuade each had a goal and an assist while Kevin Rebelo picked up a pair of assists in the game for Hamilton.

The score was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Steelhawks took a 2-1 lead into the final 20 minutes, which was a wild shootout that produced six goals.

Thorold opened the scoring at 7:31 of the first but just 16-seconds later Kyle McQuade tied the game. The score remained tied until the 15:38 mark of the second period when Jamie Williams gave Hamilton the lead.

The Athletics got the equalizer on the power play just 3:38 into the third period before adding two more. Josh McQuade got the Steelhawks back within one hut Thorold answered right back 46-seconds later.

Mitch McCrank made it a one goal game again with 50-seconds left in regulation but that was as close as Hamilton would get on the night.

Dalton McGrath, Hamilton’s starting goalie, left the game around the halfway point of the third period with a lower body injury.

The Steelhawks hit the road for a pair of games before they return home. First up is a trip to Whitby Saturday Jan. 14 to face the Dunlops.

Tickets for all Hamilton Steelhawks home games are available for purchase at the team’s website www.hamiltonsteelhawks.com or at the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena on game day.

GAME SUMMARY

Period 1

THO – John Falzoi (Steve Dol, Chris Risi) 7:31

HAM – Kyle McQuade (Jonthon Demme) 7:47

Penalties: Thorold – Steven Dol – (Hooking), 2 MIN, 10:21;Ham- Kyle McQuade – (Tripping), 2 MIN, 12:01;Ham – Josh McQuade – (Holding), 2 MIN, 17:17

Period 2

HAM – Jamie Williams (Josh McQuade, Joe Tolles) 15:38

Penalties: None

Period 3

THO – Jaz Hayden (Kaine Geldart, Ben MacAskill) PPG 3:38

THO – Derek Nichols (Dan Bartek, Anthony Scornaienchi) 8:05

THO – Anthony Geldart (Brad Jackson) 9:54

HAM – Josh McQuade (Kyle McQuade, Kevin Rebelo) 12:31

THO – Derek Nichols (Anthony Scornaienchi, Kaine Geldart) 13:17

HAM – Mitch McCrank (Cody Wilson, Kevin Rebelo) 19:10

Penalties:

Ham – Mark Vida – (Cross Checking), 2 MIN, 1:44; Ham – Jonathon Ornelas – (Goalie Interference)! 2 MIN, 16:20

SHOTS

Thorold: 18 – 11 – 15 – 44

Hamilton: 7 – 14 – 10 – 31

POWER PLAYS

Thorold: 1 for 4

Hamilton: 0 for 1