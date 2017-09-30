Hamilton Steelers crowned Canadian Flag Football Champions

Hey Tiger-Cat fans: Looking for a winning team you can cheer for?

Meet the Hamilton Steelers, the 2007 NFL/CFL Canadian Flag football champions, who are on their way to New Orleans to take on the world as Team Canada. The Steelers won the national title on July 6 in Winnipeg, edging the Edmonton Hurricanes 7-6.

“It was a very tight game,” Steelers coach Matt Hill told the Winnipeg Sun. “Our kids worked hard and had a lot of fun. It was a team game.”

By virtue of the Canadian crown, the Steelers will play in the World Championship tournament as part of a National Football League pre-season game event. The tournament will be played the week of Aug. 6 in New Orleans.

Hamilton advanced to the final by blanking the Winnipeg Chargers, 12-0 in their semifinal.

The tournament featured teams from P.E.I., Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. Players can not be more than 14 years old.

Canadian Football League commissioner Mark Cohen, who was in Winnipeg for the game between the Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes, presented the trophy to the victorious Steelers.

In addition to coach Hill, the Steelers include Alex Hill, Lucas Mancini, Alex Petermann, Anthony Pizzuti, Jaclyn Carbone, Paul Johnson and Shawn Stevenson.