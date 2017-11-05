Fortino honoured as Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year

Hamilton’s Laura Fortino has been named the 2014 Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the year. The announcement came before more than 1,000 people attending the CYO’s 30th Annual Dinner at the Hamilton Convention Centre, Thursday February 26.

Fortino set up the overtime goal that capped a great comeback by Team Canada which defeated the United States 3-2 in the women’s gold medal hockey game at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi Russia. It marked the fourth straight Olympic women’s hockey title for Canada.

Fortino was also drafted first overall in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League by the Brampton Thunder.

Other finalists for the Bill Sturrup Award were McMaster football cornerback and Colorado lacrosse defenseman Joey Cupido, Ohio State and Canadian national fencer Eleanor Harvey and Canadian women’s national basketball and University of Connecticut guard Kia Nurse.