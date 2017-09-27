Points galore as Real McCoys beat Steelhawks

A four-goal first period and a six point night from Shawn Snider were more than enough for the Dundas Real McCoys, who skated to an 8-3 Allen Cup Hockey victory Friday night (Dec. 11) against the winless Hamilton Steelhawks.

Snider had one goal and five assists to complement the two goals and three assists from Cam Watson for the McCoys who picked up win number three against six losses. Also counting for the host Dundas squad were Chris Hulit (two goals, two assists), Simon Mangos, Brent Vandenberg, and Chris McGuffin.

Replying for Hamilton were Steve Guzzo, with two goals, and Gary Clarke. Hamilton has gone 10 games without a win.

Hamilton was outshot 47-42.

Dundas led 4-1 after the first period and 7-1 after two sessions.

In other Allen Cup play, the Stoney Creek Generals beat the Athletics 4-3 at Thorold while the Whitby Dunlops needed overtime to edge the Brantford Blast 2-1.

Three games are on tap Saturday in the Senior AAA loop with Dundas travelling to Whitby, Hamilton will be host to Brantford, and Thorold will visit Stoney Creek.

Whitby tops the six-team circuit with 24 points, one more than the Generals.

Game summary

First period

Dun – Simon Mangos (Shawn Snider, Cam Watson) 5:02

Dun – Shawn Snider (Chris Hulit, Cam Watson) 5:57

Dun – Brent Vandenberg (Beni Berisha) 8:28

Dun – Cam Watson (power play) (Jake Laplante, Shawn Snider) 14:51

Ham – Steve Guzzo (Colin Isnor) 19:43

Penalties

Ham – Kevin Rebelo – (Tripping), 2 MIN, 13:08; Ham – Kyle McQuade – (High Sticking), 2 MIN, 17:12

Second period

Dun – Chris McGuffin (unassisted) 6:58

Dun – Cam Watson (Shawn Snider, Chris Hulit) 8:35

Dun – Chris Hulit (Cam Watson, Shawn Snider) 18:53

Penalties

Dun – Shawn Snider – (Hooking), 2 MIN, 13:12

Third period

Ham – Steve Guzzo (Kyle McQuade, Cody Wilson) 5:45

Ham – Gary Clarke (Joel Petkoff) 14:17

Dun – Chris Hulit (Shawn Snider, Trevor Atkinson) 16:05

Penalties

Dun – Shawn Snider – (Hooking), 2 MIN, 0:55; Dun – Dan Brewer – (Hooking), 2 MIN, 9:01; Ham – Ryan Green – (Holding), 2 MIN, 19:26.

Shots on goal

Hamilton: 17- 12 -13 – 42

Dundas: 15- 21- 11 – 47