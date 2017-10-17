Steelhawks look to make a Merry Christmas

The Hamilton Steelhawks will hold a food and toy drive in support of Hamilton Food Share and CityKidz during the team’s two home games in December.

In addition, the Steelhawks will host fans at Southcote 53 Tap and Grill, at 534 Garner Road East in Ancaster, for a Christmas party starting at 8 p.m., Friday (Dec. 2). There will be door prizes, hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment. Tickets for the event are $10 each and can be purchased from players as well as at the door. Fans can also order tickets by emailing the team at info@hamiltonsteelhawks.com.

For the food and toy drive, fans are encouraged to bring any canned or non-perishable food items or new, unwrapped toys to the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena on the following dates:

Saturday, Dec. 3 vs Stoney Creek Generals – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10 vs Dundas Real McCoys – 7:30 p.m.

Fans donating to the charitable drive will receive 2-for-1 admittance to a future Steelhawks game during the 2016-17 Allan Cup Hockey useason.

Food donation suggestions include peanut butter, jam, cereal, tuna, rice, beans, bread, Kraft Dinner, juice boxes, baby formula, pasta and sauce.

A suggested wish list of toys include Paw Patrol toys, craft sets, Disney Cars, sports gear, musical instruments, Transformers, Hot Wheels, Lego sets and so much more for boys and girls 0 to 12 years of age.

Hamilton Food Share is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to increase the community’s capacity to reduce hunger by supplying much needed food supplies and short-term storage to food banks and hot meal programs. The organization establishes community partnerships, donor relations and funding activities to support the food recovery operations. For more information on Hamilton Food Share visit their website at www.hamiltonfoodshare.org.

CityKidz exists to increase resiliency and inspire big dreams for Canadian children living in low-income communities by providing inspirational experiences and nurturing personal relationships, once child at a time. More than 2000 children who have been impacted by poverty in our community have been helped through CityKidz each and every week. For more information on CityKidz visit their website at www.citykidz.ca/branches/hamilton.

Tickets for all Hamilton Steelhawks home games are available for purchase at the team’s website www.hamiltonsteelhawks.com or at the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena on game day.