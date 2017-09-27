Women’s roller derby ready to rock the city

They’re baaaack.

Mayhem in motion returns for a second season on Saturday when the Hammer City Roller Girls roller derby league kicks off its new season with Mother’s Day Massacre 2. This is a rematch of last year’s season opener, won by the Hamilton Harlots, 92-63, over the Steel Town Tank Girls.

Three teams make up the HCRG – Death Row Dames are the other team – and Saturday’s flat track derby gets underway at 6:30 p.m. at the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena on Hester Street.

In addition to competing each other, the HCRG plays teams from Ottawa, Kitchener, Grand Rapids (Michigan) Madison (Wisconsin), and Texas.

Established in January 2006, The Hammer City Roller Girls are an all female, skater-operated roller derby league based in Hamilton. The league plays on concrete or Sport Court floors and abides by the rules established by the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association.

Here is the league’s home schedule (in addition to Saturday’s opener):

Saturday, May 24, 6:30 p.m., Death Row Dames vs Ottawa Roller Derby.

Saturday, June 7, 6:30 p.m., Steel Town Tank Girls vs Flint City Derby Girls (Grand Rapids).

Saturday, June 14, 6:30 p.m., Death Row Dames vs Kitchener Roller Girls.

Saturday, June 28, 6:30 p.m., HCRG League Mix-Up Charity Game.

Saturday, July, 26 6:30 p.m., Hamilton Harlots vs Mad Rollin Dolls (Madison).

(All May, June, and July home games will be played at Dave Andreychuk Arena)

Saturday, Aug. 9 6:30 p.m., HCRG Round Robin Championships featuring all three teams.

Friday, Aug. 15 6:30 p.m., HCRG Travel Team vs TXRG’s Hot Rod Honeys (Texas).

Both August games will be played at JL Grightmire Arena, on Market Street South in Dundas.

Tickets are $12 advance, $15 at the door but there is a $2 discount with donation of a food drive item. Children under 12, $5

For ticket outlet information visit: www.hammercityrollergirls.ca