Badgers going for record crowd at basketball doubleheader

The Brock Badgers are ready to paint the Meridian red.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will host the Ryerson Rams in a key mid-season doubleheader at the Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines, Friday, Jan. 27.

Just in time for last-minute gift shoppers, tickets are now on sale for the Paint the Meridian Red game through Ticketmaster online. Both general admission tickets and courtside options are available. Prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $35 for courtside.

Brock Sports is hoping the game surpasses the previous Brock attendance record of 3,532 fans set at the Meridian Centre during the Steel Blade Hockey Game in September.

The doubleheader will start with the Badgers women tipping off at 6 p.m. Ryerson currently sits sixth in the country with a 6-1 record while the Badgers have a 2-4 record, putting them third in their Ontario University Athletics conference’s Central Division.

The men’s game will follow at 8 p.m. when the Badgers, ranked sixth in the nation with a 4-2 record, play the Rams, ranked fifth with a perfect 7-0 record.