St. Thomas More trio signs with McMaster

McMaster Marauders university football recruiters believe they can’t go wrong in signing three members of the hometown St. Thomas More Knights to scholarship offers.

“Any time you can get quality players from a championship program like St. Thomas More, you know exactly what you’re getting,” Marauders director of football operations Tom Flaxman said.

Flaxman was part of a McMaster delegation on hand Monday (Dec. 19) at More for the signing of Knights free safety Joe O’Brien, linebacker Jacob Baker and centre Blaise Barber.

That trio has been part of two consecutive victories by the Knights at OFSAA Bowl championship games.

How strong is the overall More football program? Well, all it did in 2016 was win the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association senior, junior (for a fifth-consecutive year) and touch football titles.

“Their coaching staff does a tremendous job,” Flaxman said. “It’s one of the top high schools in Ontario. These three players are competitive and hard working. We’re really excited to sign them. They’ll fit in well and be great additions to the Marauder family.”

More assistant coach Rob Fuciarelli said it’s great that O’Brien, Baker and Barber get a chance to play at the next level for their local university.

“Each one of them has individual characteristics that will give them an opportunity to compete for a spot right off the bat,” Fuciarelli said. “Blaise in particular because he’s a long snapper. It’s a pretty unique skill that not a lot of people have. He’s put a lot of work on his own into his craft.”

A 6-foot-3, 215 pounder, Barber said: “McMaster recruited me as a long snapper. That’s something I started doing in Grade 10. I taught myself over YouTube. I got better at it and it’s paid off. It got me to where I am today, signing with McMaster.”

Baker – More’s team MVP – starred as a linebacker and a dual threat in the offensive backfield for the Knights this past season. He’s 5-foot-11, 200 pounds.

“Versatility is going to help Jake,” Fuciarelli said. “I think his ability to cover and to fill along with his toughness and work ethic will allow him to compete.”

Fuciarelli, who played for McMaster in 2002, is happy for Baker who, until recently, didn’t intend to go to university.

“I just want to keep on playing football,” Baker said. “I’ve got the grades for it, so I might as well do it.

“It’s awesome (to sign with Mac). I’m just looking forward to getting into a winning program again.”

According to Fuciarelli, who in 2014 served as offensive co-ordinator for Team Ontario’s U19 victory over the U.S. at the International Bowl, “toughness for sure” is going to be the biggest advantage that O’Brien has going for him.

“And all three of them are really good in terms of dedication and understanding systems,” he said.

O’Brien, a 5-foot-11, 185-pounder, has been playing summer football for the past seven years. “I usually play for the Hamilton Ironmen and Jacob usually plays for the Hamilton (Varsity) Ticats,” O’Brien said. “Jake Baker is one of my best friends. We’ll do res in the first year and then I think we’re going to room together.”

The McMaster football roster includes several other More products including Billy Olds, Johnny Ngeleka, Santino Gallo and Paul Connor.

Said Fuciarelli: “This is a big day for our program. Having three guys sign with the same school doesn’t happen very often.”